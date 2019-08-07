Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 collab is one of the most highly coveted sneakers on the market right now, but that doesn't mean it's exempt from receiving a neck-breaking makeover.

Case in point, sneaker customizer @TheHeyyman recently unleashed his take on the Cactus Jack 1s, drawing inspiration from the equally beloved Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Pro High collab that debuted in 2003.

Styled just like one of the three high-top Supreme Dunks that dropped in '03, this custom Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 features matte orange crocodile overlays, as well as laser engraved gold stars. According to Nice Kicks, @TheHeyyman also used an authentic Supreme shower cap in the stash spot located at the ankle collar.

This isn't the first time that someone remixed La Flame's AJ1 collab and it surely won't be the last. Most recently, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his high-tops chopped down into lows, but that wasn't nearly as extreme as this Cactus Jack x Supreme mashup.

Check out some additional shots below.