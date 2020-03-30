Travis Scott has been doing some great things with Nike and Jordan Brand over the last couple of years and in 2020, he has even more sneakers on the horizon. One of the collaborations that have been teased over the last few months is his Nike Air Max 270 React in the "Cactus Jack" colorway. It seemed like this model was actually destined to be released on April 10th but now, the date has been pushed back.

Numerous release dates have been delayed due to COVID-19 and while there is no confirmation that this latest piece of news is Coronavirus related, it wouldn't be a stretch to make that assumption. According to py_leaks, the new release date is being pegged for May 1st with a price of $170 USD being attached.

As you can gather from the images below, this is a pretty wild colorway that will only appeal to diehard sneakerheads and Travis Scott fans. Regardless, it will certainly be yet another limited sneaker in the Travis Scott x Nike line.

Stay tuned for updates regarding this collab as we will be sure to bring them to you. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on the shoe, in the comments below.