Travis Scott fans have been having a good last couple of years. He has dropped off some dope music while also giving fans a wide range of merch and sneakers. Between Jordan Brand and Nike, La Flame has released over half a dozen unique sneakers and he has plans for even more. As far as 2020 goes, the first sneaker that is on his list is the Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 React. We have seen numerous teasers for this shoe over the past couple of months and now, it seems like we actually have a release date.

According to Sneaker News, these are set to release on April 10th for $190 USD. This release date has not yet been confirmed and due to the Coronavirus, there is a real chance the release date could get pushed back. If this is the case, we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates as soon as we can.

In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below. We want to know if this is your favorite Travis Scott x Nike collab or if there are others you would place above this one.