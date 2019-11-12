Travis Scott's collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand have taken the sneaker world by storm over the last two years and he has shown absolutely zero signs of slowing down. After releasing the Air Jordan 6 "Cactus Jack" last month, Scott is back, this time with a new colorway of the Nike Air Force 1 that features numerous materials and even a zipper. The shoe is expected to be one of the best releases of the year especially considering its a classic silhouette like the Air Force 1.

This sneaker will be coming out on Saturday, November 16th for $160 USD which means there are only just a few short days before the release. Just like any other Travis Scott collab, this is expected to be very limited so it's important to know what you're doing before you attempt to cop.

According to Sole Collector, there is a wide variety of places that will be holding raffles and online releases. By checking out the list below, you will be able to find the stores closest to you.

