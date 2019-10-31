Travis Scott has dominated the last year thanks to his music and surprisingly, his sneakers as well. La Flame has been working with big brands like Nike and Jordan Brand for some huge collaborations that have taken the sneaker world by storm. For the most part, these sneakers tend to sell out instantly and fans have been scooping them up as soon as they drop. Whether it be his Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 1, or Air Jordan 6, these sneakers are going for insane amounts on the resale market.

For the last few months, Scott has been teasing his brand new Nike Air Force 1 Low and today, Nike finally released the official images while also announcing the release date. We knew these were coming soon but we didn't realize they would be right around the corner.

As you can see from the images above, the shoe is filled with blue, yellow, and brown tones that work perfectly together. There is even a zipper cover over the laces that can be removed just in case you don't like the look of it.

Overall, these are a pretty dope shoe and will be available on Saturday, November 16th for $220 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these.