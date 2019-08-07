Travis Scott's foray into sneakers has included some of the most impressive rapper collaborations we have seen in a very long time. While Kanye West continues to do his thing with Yeezy, there is no denying that Travis Scott's Nike and Jordan Brand collabs have been nothing short of spectacular. Whether it be his Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 1 High OG, or Air Jordan 1 Low, Scott has been absolutely killing the game. Now, Scott is gearing up for yet another Jordan Brand release, this time in the form of an Air Jordan 6 which is covered in Olive suede.

We've shown some teasers of the shoe so far but now, we have a better look at the shoe's packaging thanks to sneaker account @zsneakerheadz. Essentially, the box will be covered in the same olive as the shoe itself, while red branding appears on the sides which are similar to that of the branding on the sneakers. For instance, a Jumpman logo and a Cactus Jack logo will be on the box. There is no look at what the wrapping paper will be like, although it will probably look like the stuffing from the Air Jordan 1 box, but with an olive motif.

According to the post below, the shoe is set to drop on Saturday, September 14th for $250 USD.