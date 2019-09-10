Perhaps one of the most talked-about upcoming releases this Fall is the Travis Scott Air Jordan 6. Scott has already collaborated on the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 4, so the Air Jordan 6 seems like the next logical step forward. Travis seems to be a big fan of neutral colors and his latest Air Jordan 6 colorway is proof of that.

The shoe is covered in olive suede and featured hints of black and red throughout. It's one of the best looking shoes you will see this year and sneakerheads are excited to finally get their hands on it. The release date was originally touted for this Saturday, September 14, although according to sneaker leaker @py_rates, the date has changed. In fact, the shoe is now supposed to drop on Saturday, October 12th, a full month after the original rumored release.

In the post, it explains that the shoe will also be dropping in full family sizing which is good news for those who wanted to get this shoe for their kids or even newborns. Not to mention, there will be some apparel dropping with the shoe which would follow in the footsteps of previous releases like the Jordan 1 and Jordan 4.

