Travis Scott was in attendance at the Toyota Center on Monday night as the Houston Rockets paid tribute to La Flame with his very own Bobblehead Night. In celebration of the occasion, he pulled out the exclusive "Paris" Nike SB Dunk Low, a sneaker that goes for upwards of $30,000 on the resale market.

This isn't the first time that we've seen the "Paris" Dunks on Travis' feet - he also laced them up for his 28th birthday celebration last April - but they command attention every time they're spotted out in the wild. First released in 2005 in honor of Nike's “White Dunk: Evolution of an Icon” art event in Paris, the kicks were limited to just 202 total pairs. Each sneaker is unique in that they all feature different pieces of artwork created by French painter Bernard Buffet.

Scroll down for a closer look at the coveted "Paris" Dunks and click here to preview La Flame's rumored Air Jordan 3 collab.

StockX