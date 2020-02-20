Travis Scott has experimented on several iconic Air Jordan silhouettes since inking his partnership with Nike, including the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 4 and Air Jordan 6. Now, rumors are swirling that there's a "Cactus Jack" Air Jordan 3 in the works, featuring the familiar "mocha" design.

Images of the kicks in question have not yet surfaced, but they could look like the mockup shown below based off the rumored color code.

Jordan Brand has not provided any hints of a possible Travis Scott x Air Jordan 3 collab so we'll take this information with a grain of salt for now. That said, it wouldn't surprise us if La Flame was presented the opportunity to rework the classic sneaker.

Rumors also suggest that there may be a Travis Scott x Air Jordan 5 project in the works for 2020, in addition to the "Jackboys" Nike SB Dunk Low scheduled to release later this month. Stay tuned for updates regarding the Cactus Jack AJ3, and click here to preview what the Air Jordan 5 collab might look like.