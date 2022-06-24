I’m just a few weeks from now, Travis Scott will be coming through with his brand new Air Jordan 1 Low called “Reverse Mocha.” This sneaker is slated to be released on July 21st, and fans cannot wait to secure a pair if there are any left available by the time these hit the SNKRS App.

For two lucky fans in Hollywood last night, the SNKRS app is completely obsolete. According to TMZ, Scott was leaving an event at TAO and when he got in his car, he decided to stop his car and bless two fans with a pair of shoes that he was wearing. As you can see from the images below, the shoe was, in fact, the new Jordan 1 Low “Reverse Mocha.”

Scott will have plenty more sneakers on the way this year as he and Jumpman have renewed their working relationship. Scott’s contributions to the sneaker world have been given high praise as of late, and there is no doubt this AJ1 Low will be yet another huge addition to his sneaker library.

Give us your thoughts on this new sneaker, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news from the sneaker world.