Travis Scott has been dominating the music world for a while now and he has also been a force to be reckoned with in the sneaker game. Ever since 2017, Scott has been coming out with dope sneaker collabs in conjunction with both Nike and Jordan Brand. Fans are always looking for information on new collabs and over the weekend, it appeared as though a new nugget of info was found. Thanks to Travis' brand new JACKBOYS music video, fans were able to spot a brand new Nike SB Dunk Low on his feet. By watching the video below, you might be able to catch it.

Travis posted a photo from the set on his Instagram account and as you can see, he is wearing the exact same shoe. It's hard to get a good look at it although much like his recent Air Jordan 1 collabs, the sneaker appears to be white and brown. The Astroworld rapper seems to enjoy the earthy tones so perhaps we can expect the same on this latest collab. Sneaker leakers are already reporting that this shoe will drop in 2020 so definitely be on the lookout for that.

Stay tuned for updates on this potential collab as we will be sure to bring them to you.