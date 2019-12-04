Travis Scott's Nike and Air Jordan collabs are always among the most popular sneaker releases and, as a result, most fans are all too familiar with the dreaded "Didn't Get 'Em" message from Nike's SNKRS app. Following the recent release of the limited edition "Cactus Jack" Nike Air Force 1 Low, Nike is apparently making an effort to do right by La Flame's fans.

Select consumers who were unsuccessful in purchasing Travis' AF1 Low last month were surprised to see a free pair show up at their door, along with a card bearing the following message, "We see your dedication to Travis Scott. He sees it too. We noticed you missed out on the Air Force 1 "Cactus Jack" and would like to change that with his help."

The 2019 AF1 collab is much busier than the two that dropped in 2017 and 2018, as it features a patchwork design highlighted by a combination of materials including leather, suede, canvas and corduroy. The kicks, which resell for an average of $600, are also decked out in a dizzying array of colors such as gold, purple, navy and black, with a zip-up shroud covering the tongue and laces.

Check out the official photos below, and keep your fingers crossed that a free pair will show up on your doorstep!

