There's yet another "Cactus Jack" sneaker collab dropping this weekend - this time taking shape in the form of a Nike Air Force 1 Low. Men's sizes of the limited edition sneakers will retail for a mere $160, but the kicks are already reselling for nearly five times that on StockX.

With an average resale price of over $750, Travis Scott's latest Nike AF1 Low rivals the super exclusive white colorway that debuted in 2017 as part of Nike's AF100 collection. Even his 2018 "Sail" AF1 Low collab goes for an average of $500, so you can expect the latest "Cactus Jack" Air Force 1 Low to be another very valuable pickup this weekend.

The 2019 collab is much busier than the two that dropped in 2017 and 2018, as it features a patchwork design highlighted by a combination of materials including leather, suede, canvas and corduroy. The kicks are also decked out in a dizzying array of colors such as gold, purple, navy and black, with a zip-up shroud covering the tongue and laces.

Check out the official photos below.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike