Kanye West apparently intervened just as Travis Scott was about to drop a Gangsta Grillz tape, according to DJ Drama. In a recent interview with Andrew Barber of FakeShoreDrive, Drama told tales from his legendary Gangsta Grillz mixtape series including a missed opportunity with Travis Scott. Days Before Rodeo was apparently going to get the DJ Drama treatment until Kanye West apparently intervened.

“[Days Before Rodeo] That was supposed to be a Gangsta Grillz,” DJ Drama said, Genius reports. “He called me and he was like ‘Yo, I wanna do a tape.’ He wound up telling me that Kanye talked him out of making it a Gangsta Grillz tape.” He added that Uzi's LUV Is Rage was also slated to drop as a Gangsta Grillz tape.

Travis is only one of the many artists that Drama nearly collaborated with for the mixtape series. He explained that Drake and Gucci Mane's collaborative tape was going to be a part of the series, and OutKast were in talks, as well.

"Drake and Gucci almost did a Gangsta Grillz together. That would've been phenomenal." Drama said, revealing there were phone calls in place and a few songs recorded prior. "Oh, Outkast was supposed to do one... Before Idlewild came out. That's how I got the 'Art Of Storytelling' record because they called me, like, 'Listen, I know we were supposed to do a tape but we don't have time to do it. Because we agreed to do it, how 'bout we give you a record for your album?' And I was like, hell mothafuckin' yeah."

Drama dives into a whole lot on Andrew Barber's latest in-depth interview. Check it out in its entirety below.