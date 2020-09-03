It was about five years ago when Rachel Dolezal conducted an interview that would change her life. She was working as the president of Spokane, Washington's NAACP chapter when she spoke with a reporter, on camera, about hate crimes that she'd reported to police. Dolezal had carried on that she was a Black woman, but after digging into her family tree, the reporter began to ask her about her identity. Unexpectedly, Dolezal became flustered and walked off, and what followed was a shock to the public as it was later learned that the tan-skinned, curly-haired Black woman that people thought they knew was really a blonde-haired, blue-eyed White woman who lived her life identifying as Black.

Since that time, Dolezal has starred in her own documentary where she detailed being "transracial" and living her life as a Black woman. While there aren't many cases of this made public, the new story of Jessica Krug has people drawing comparisons. On Thursday (September 3), George Washington University's African American History professor Jessica Krug, or Jessica La Bombalera, reportedly penned an article confessing to faking her heritage.

Krug even wrote a book, Fugitive Modernities, prior to her scandal where she gives a nod to her alleged roots. “My ancestors, unknown, unnamed, who bled life into a future they had no reason to believe could or should exist. My brother, the fastest, the smartest, the most charming of us all. Those whose names I cannot say for their own safety, whether in my barrio, in Angola, or in Brazil.”

In the article she penned today, Krug admitted, "To an escalating degree over my adult life, I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness." She added that she deserves to be canceled, and it's reported that Jessica Krug only came forward after she was caught in her web of lies.

The public took to social media to make fun of the college professor, but those who knew her personally have been especially devastated. Check out a few responses below.

