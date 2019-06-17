Everybody's favourite local clown Rachel Dolezal is tired of simply being a white woman who identifies as black. During Pride Month, she decided to tell her (other) truth to the world, revealing that she has identified as bisexual for years.

The activist who was infamously the former head of the NAACP branch in Spokane, Washington has come out as bisexual in a new post where she describes what her sexuality means to her. "Just wanted to take a moment to recognize Pride Month," wrote Dolezal on her social media pages, posting a photo of herself with a rainbow in the background. "I am in absolutely no rush to explore a new relationship, but it still matters to stay visible. My first kiss was with a girl when I was 18. I am bisexual. Just because I have been married (briefly) to a man or have had children by male partners does not mean I am not bi. Just because I’m bi doesn’t mean I’m confused. Just because I’m bi doesn’t mean I’m “almost” gay. Just because I’m bi doesn’t mean I’m any less monogamous or into threesomes. I’ve always been attracted to a certain vibe and the body parts present matter less to me than the heart, soul, compatibility & chemistry. So, don’t ignore or delegitimize the “B” In LGBTQI... It’s a real identity. We are here, and no one’s opinion is going to make me gay or straight or not bi."

Congratulations to Rachel Dolezal on being open with her audience about her sexuality. While she may not be allowed to claim that she's a black woman, she can certainly claim to be bisexual.

[via]