Weeks after he was accused of (and later caught on camera) jumping Z-Ro along with a group of other men during 50 Cent's Tycoon Weekend in Houston, Trae Tha Truth is doing his part to clean up his public image by surprising one of his good friends with a seriously incredible gift.

As TMZ reports, the 42-year-old was visiting Los Angeles when he met up with his long-time pal and controversial comedian, Dave Chappelle, to award him with a diamond and cold rendering of his signature company logo made by H-Town's own beloved jeweller, Iceman Nick.

Dave Chappelle in 2020 -- Sean Rayford/Getty Images

It's been said that the flashy piece was made of 15 carats of VS quality diamonds and is valued at $25,000. Though it seems like a massive gift to your average person, Trae noted that the chain was intended to be a small gesture, as "Dave already has everything money can buy."

Chappelle was overcome with obvious surprise as he opened the box, revealing that he didn't yet have a logo chain in his own collection. He graciously thanked the "Here I Go" hitmaker for thinking of him before accepting the thoughtful present.

The comedian has been spending plenty of time on the road touring as of late, and over the years, Trae has stepped out to support his friend on more than one occasion.

On top of that, the Texas-born recording artist's Relief Gang charity just did their part to aid folks in Jackson, Mississippi who have been struggling with contaminated pipes by delivering clean water to them.

