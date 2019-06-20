Toy Story 4 is expected to pull in some serious coin this weekend for its U.S. theatrical debut, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Disney and Pixar helmed film has an estimated range of $150 million to $200 million which would make it the best opening for an animated film ever.

The Josh Cooley directed film hits theaters nine years after Toy Story 3's $1 billion intake at the global box office, leading to its Oscar win for best-animated feature.



Tom Hanks who voices the beloved Woody, previously discussed the emotional ending that takes place in the film without giving away too much information.

"This is the end of the series and I had gotten some texts from Tim, Tim Allen, who plays Buzz Lightyear 'the astronaut,'" Tom previously explained. "These texts would say, 'Have you recorded yet? Have you been in? Have you had a session yet?' And I said, no, not yet. [Then he texted] 'You haven't seen those last pages?'"

At the time, Tom hadn't read the script. "[He said] 'Wait till you see those last pages, tough one, tough one,'" Tom added. "He said it like that, and it was. The last few sessions were, we were saying goodbye to Woody and Buzz and Bonnie's room and Andy and everybody and it was emotional."