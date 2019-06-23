We previously reported on the high expectations tied to Toy Story's fourth installment making its way to theatres this past Friday. Estimations underlying the Disney and Pixar helmed film ranged between $150 to $200 million in domestic sales over the weekend. Well, the numbers are in and it is looking fairly good. According to Variety, Toy Story 4 easily topped off the box office charts by collecting a $118 million dollars revenue in ticket sales across 4,575 North American theatres. Although the number remains significantly below expectations, courtesy of franchise fatigue, it is far from a disappointment. Glowing reviews were penned for the film and audiences waited almost nine years since Toy Story 3 to see their favorite animated characters again.

With consideration of the international markets, the newest installment to the franchise brings in a total of $238 million dollars. Toy Story 4 is considered to be the fourth biggest launch for an animated movie behind Incredibles 2, Finding Dory and Shrek the Third. Each movie respectively clocked in $182, $135 and $121 million dollars upon their individual theatrical debuts. Box office prognosticators maintain that Toy Story 4 underperformed, though executives behind the movie believe that a strong word of mouth will keep the movie performing well in theatres throughout the summer.

[Via]