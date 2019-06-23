"Toy Story 4" pulled in some serious coins.
We previously reported on the high expectations tied to Toy Story's fourth installment making its way to theatres this past Friday. Estimations underlying the Disney and Pixar helmed film ranged between $150 to $200 million in domestic sales over the weekend. Well, the numbers are in and it is looking fairly good. According to Variety, Toy Story 4 easily topped off the box office charts by collecting a $118 million dollars revenue in ticket sales across 4,575 North American theatres. Although the number remains significantly below expectations, courtesy of franchise fatigue, it is far from a disappointment. Glowing reviews were penned for the film and audiences waited almost nine years since Toy Story 3 to see their favorite animated characters again.
With consideration of the international markets, the newest installment to the franchise brings in a total of $238 million dollars. Toy Story 4 is considered to be the fourth biggest launch for an animated movie behind Incredibles 2, Finding Dory and Shrek the Third. Each movie respectively clocked in $182, $135 and $121 million dollars upon their individual theatrical debuts. Box office prognosticators maintain that Toy Story 4 underperformed, though executives behind the movie believe that a strong word of mouth will keep the movie performing well in theatres throughout the summer.