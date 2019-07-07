Tory Lanez Drops Freestyle Over Polo G's "Pop Out," Launches Fan-Friendly Initiative

Polo G's "Pop Out" is the latest song to receive the nod from Tory Lanez, his "Playboy Mix" set in motion little over 11 hours ago. Available on DatPiff in the earliest form, Tory's "Pop Out" cover was later resubmitted as a music video 5 hours later. While the song's weekend submission may have come as a shock to the casual fan, Tory's Insta followers were forewarned well in advance.

"300K Views to UNLOCK the “Pop Out Remix” ... to all my Umbrella Playboys & Playgirls," he declared a mere two hours before the jump. Within the same PSA posting, Tory revealed his intentions to put a content-sharing program in place. Disseminated over three Insta posts (containing "Pop Out" visuals), Lanez explained his decision to let his supporters dictate the pace and order of his upcoming releases, of which an ALL-LATIN LP was promised by the end of 2019.

Quotable Lyrics:

Caught that lob and do that job for me, we shootin' properly

My new crib look like Monopoly, she suck me sloppily

While I'm out her smoking broccoli

They're doing drops for me

Brr, it's Tory.

- Tory Lanez