Tory Lanez Brings Back Fargo Fridays & Drops Off “Watch For Your Soul”

Earlier this week Tory Lanez hinted at the idea of bringing back his weekly release series Fargo Fridays, which he said would hold fans over while we wait for his Chixtape 5 mixtape. Today, Tory delivers on his word and drops off the first of many new releases called “Watch For Your Soul,” which he says is dedicated to his family or friends that have passed this year.

“FARGO FRIDAY!!!! I was gonna drop a RNB song ... but i wanted to put this song out first .. I’ve lost 6 real friends in this last year alone ALL DEAD .. one of which who was my close childhood friend who committed suicide . I haven’t really been the same since ... so I felt it was more fitting to start the #FargoFridaySeries off with something dedicated to my family and friends that died last year and the years prior.”

Check it out and let us know what you think. Look for more to be on the way.

Quotable Lyrics:

My dawg, I'm finna meet you at the golden gates

We go together like a pair of fucking rolling skates

Ridin' around inside that Civic with the stolen plates

They got a nigga feeling colder than a frozen lake

- Tory