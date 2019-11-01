Tory Lanez & Spice Join Krept & Konan On "First Time"

Over the past few months, Krept & Konan have been revving up for the release of their project, Revenge Is Sweet. Today, the project arrived in its entirety and the London duo have shown just how versatile they are. From straight of U.K. drill sounds to more traditional grime vibes, there's a bit of something for everyone. Honing into the dancehall vibes, they enlist Tory Lanez and dancehall legend, Spice for the song, "First Time." Legendary dancehall producer Rvssian, who's had a major hand in some of the major hits to come out, links up with Adotskiz and rvchet for the song's smooth production while love and lust riddle the melodies and lyrics.

Peep the Krept and Konan's new project, Revenge Is Sweet right here.

Quotable Lyrics

Gyal ya nuh you fyah like mi two lighter

Everytime I climb on top, how you like somethin'

The way you twerk, work, true fighter

The way she ride mi cocky, I'm a Uber driver

