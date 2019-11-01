mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tory Lanez & Spice Join Krept & Konan On "First Time"

Aron A.
November 01, 2019 17:30
First Time
Krept & Konan Feat. Tory Lanez & Spice

Off of "Revenge Is Sweet."


Over the past few months, Krept & Konan have been revving up for the release of their project, Revenge Is Sweet. Today, the project arrived in its entirety and the London duo have shown just how versatile they are. From straight of U.K. drill sounds to more traditional grime vibes, there's a bit of something for everyone. Honing into the dancehall vibes, they enlist Tory Lanez and dancehall legend, Spice for the song, "First Time." Legendary dancehall producer Rvssian, who's had a major hand in some of the major hits to come out, links up with Adotskiz and rvchet for the song's smooth production while love and lust riddle the melodies and lyrics.

Peep the Krept and Konan's new project, Revenge Is Sweet right here. 

Quotable Lyrics
Gyal ya nuh you fyah like mi two lighter
Everytime I climb on top, how you like somethin'
The way you twerk, work, true fighter
The way she ride mi cocky, I'm a Uber driver

Krept & Konan Tory Lanez Spice revenge is sweet new song new track
