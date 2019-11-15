mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tory Lanez & Chris Brown Remix A Classic Jam On "The Take" From "Chixtape 5"

Erika Marie
November 15, 2019 03:12
0 Views
00
0
CoverCover

The Take
Tory Lanez Feat. Chris Brown

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

A "Chixtape 5" stand-out.


In 2008, Chris Brown made blood pressures rise when he released his steamy single "Take You Down." The certified Platinum track is a C. Breezy favorite from the vault and even earned the singer a Grammy nomination for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. The world can once again get hot under the collar to Brown's hit track, only this time it's been reimagined by Tory Lanez on his Chixtape 5 project.

The album is a walk down the early 2000s R&B lane as Tory not only samples tracks from the era but calls on the singers associated with the songs to lend their vocals. Chris joins Tory on "The Take" as the pair lyrically lay out all of their bedroom antics. Chixtape 5 has been released only for a few hours and is already a favorite, so give "The Take" a listen and let us know if you think they did Chris's original song justice.

Quotable Lyrics

And the way that she whip it is driving me crazy
Think I been hitting the lottery baby
Buy you a Wraith, I'ma give you my safe
Put you in apartments, you parking in places
Yeah, this the real like Monopoly, baby

Tory Lanez
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  0
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Tory Lanez Chris Brown chixtape 5
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Tory Lanez & Chris Brown Remix A Classic Jam On "The Take" From "Chixtape 5"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject