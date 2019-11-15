Tory Lanez & Chris Brown Remix A Classic Jam On "The Take" From "Chixtape 5"

In 2008, Chris Brown made blood pressures rise when he released his steamy single "Take You Down." The certified Platinum track is a C. Breezy favorite from the vault and even earned the singer a Grammy nomination for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. The world can once again get hot under the collar to Brown's hit track, only this time it's been reimagined by Tory Lanez on his Chixtape 5 project.

The album is a walk down the early 2000s R&B lane as Tory not only samples tracks from the era but calls on the singers associated with the songs to lend their vocals. Chris joins Tory on "The Take" as the pair lyrically lay out all of their bedroom antics. Chixtape 5 has been released only for a few hours and is already a favorite, so give "The Take" a listen and let us know if you think they did Chris's original song justice.

Quotable Lyrics

And the way that she whip it is driving me crazy

Think I been hitting the lottery baby

Buy you a Wraith, I'ma give you my safe

Put you in apartments, you parking in places

Yeah, this the real like Monopoly, baby