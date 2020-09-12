mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Toosii Returns With Brand New Single "Right Now"

Alexander Cole
September 12, 2020 14:13
Image via ToosiiImage via Toosii
Image via Toosii

Right Now
Toosii

Toosii has blessed fans with a braggadocios new single called "Right Now."


Toosii has been steadily releasing new music over the course of the last few years and thanks to his unique flows and real lyrical content, he has been able to amass a growing fanbase. Originally born in Syracuse, Toosii has since moved to North Carolina where his experiences have helped shape his music. Recently, the artist came through with a brand new track "Right Now," which is right on par with his previous output.

In this song, the rapper tells his story over a trap beat that contains some nice piano melodies. Toosii displays some braggadocios lyrics while also making sure to tell stories connected to his life.

Give this track a spin and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Said I need it right now, you cut all of the lights out
You can see me like Diddy, heâblowin'âtheâtrap phone
I knowâhe got aâpack on, he move shit like it's weed
I do shit with a mask on, like fuck it, let's get this task on

Toosii
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
