Toosii Returns With Brand New Single "Right Now"

Toosii has been steadily releasing new music over the course of the last few years and thanks to his unique flows and real lyrical content, he has been able to amass a growing fanbase. Originally born in Syracuse, Toosii has since moved to North Carolina where his experiences have helped shape his music. Recently, the artist came through with a brand new track "Right Now," which is right on par with his previous output.

In this song, the rapper tells his story over a trap beat that contains some nice piano melodies. Toosii displays some braggadocios lyrics while also making sure to tell stories connected to his life.

Quotable Lyrics:

Said I need it right now, you cut all of the lights out

You can see me like Diddy, heâblowin'âtheâtrap phone

I knowâhe got aâpack on, he move shit like it's weed

I do shit with a mask on, like fuck it, let's get this task on