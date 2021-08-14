Drake is one of the most prolific artists in Hip Hop history and his career is far from over. We have heard several rappers on the rise compare themselves to the OVO mogul with the hopes of obtaining the reach, influences, and successes that Drake has acquired throughout his career. The latest to make such a declaration is Toosii, and he doesn't care what anyone thinks about him comparing himself to Drizzy.

The New York-bred rapper recently sat down with This Is 50 where he spoke about his career and during the chat, he mentioned being laughed at when he tells people that he's the next Drake.



Gerardo Mora / Stringer / Getty Images

"I said like, I feel like I'm the Drake of the upcoming artists," the 2021 XXL Freshman said. "People laugh, you feel me. I sat back and I took a back seat 'cause like, you know, I'm used to being laughed at. My whole life. That's what I thrive off of. I thrive off of doubt. So, my whole life, people been doubting me. I told people I'm the Drake of upcoming artists and they laughed at me. When they laughed at me, I was just like, aight bet. Y'all gone see."

Toosi added that "everyone has a lane" and detailed that artists will make "melodic stuff, the street stuff, or...it's never a mix of two. It's never really people doing both." This isn't the first time Toosii has compared himself to Drake; back in March, he made similar remarks and clashed with 2KBABY who vehemently disagreed.

Check out Toosii's interview with This Is 50 below.