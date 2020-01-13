Tony Romo was a pretty good quarterback during his playing days but he also just so happens to be a phenomenal analyst. Romo has been impressing fans with his expert analysis and humorous approach to broadcasting. Romo can predict play calls before they even happen and is constantly the subject of Twitter praise. Typically, analysts are roasted by Twitter trolls. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is the exception to that rule as he is usually the subject of admiration.

Romo is nearing the end of his three-year contract with CBS and is up for a big deal. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, ESPN is looking to sign Romo to a huge deal that could be worth anything from $10-14 million a year. As of right now, Romo is making $4 million with CBS.

If ESPN were to get Romo, he would immediately take over Booger McFarland's spot. Booger has been receiving a ton of criticism for his analysis and if Romo were to replace him, ESPN viewers would immediately have a change of heart about Monday Night Football broadcasts. If ESPN does, in fact, offer Romo this huge contract, it will be interesting to see if CBS tries to match it. After all, CBS tends to get much better matchups than MNF.

