Earlier today, Tommy Fury was refused entry into the United States. As Fury says in the video below, courtesy of TMZ, "As soon as I entered the airport, I was pulled to one side and told by a Homeland Security officer that my ESTA had been denied and that I wasn't able to travel to the USA for a reason I apparently know."

Fury was trying to get into the United States as he was set to partake in the press conference for his fight against Jake Paul. With American officials denying him entry into the country, the fight is now at risk of being canceled for the second time in eight months.

According to TMZ, Fury is being denied entry due to his family's ties to Daniel Kinahan, who is accused of running a drug empire. Kinahan helped create MTK Global which is the boxing promotion that used to represent Tyson Fury. While Tommy himself doesn't have any relation to Kinahan, the U.S. government is cracking down on those who have a few degrees of separation from the man. Other boxers and commentators have been subjected to a similar fate as Fury, and this recent crackdown doesn't seem to be nearing an end.

Either way, Paul doesn't seem too empathetic towards Fury's predicament. The fighter went on Twitter with a scathing critique of Fury, saying "Tommy, no matter how hard u try to get out of this fight, I’m going 2 do everything in my power 2 not let u weasel ur way out. My team & my partners have made it clear the steps u need to take 2 solve ur latest excuse. Take them or admit ur a scared little bitch."

Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news on this developing story.

[Via]