Tommy Fury and Jake Paul are set to fight each other on August 6th at Madison Square Garden in New York. These two have been looking to fight each other for a very long time, however, there is always an issue closer to fight time. For instance, the last time these two were going to fight, Fury broke his rib and had to back out.

Now, Fury is running into even more problems. In an Instagram video today, Fury said that he was unable to attend the press conference for the event as he ran into problems at Heathrow airport. Essentially, he was denied entry into the United States, and the fighter has no clue as to why.

"As soon as I entered the airport, I was pulled to one side and told by a Homeland Security officer that my ESTA had been denied and that I wasn't able to travel to the USA for a reason I apparently know," Fury said.

Paul isn't buying this one bit as he immediately took to Twitter claiming that Paul's team had told Fury how he could overcome this obstacle. Simply put, Paul believes Fury has been given every opportunity to resolve this but has chosen not to.

"Tommy, no matter how hard u try to get out of this fight, I’m going 2 do everything in my power 2 not let u weasel ur way out," Paul said. "My team & my partners have made it clear the steps u need to take 2 solve ur latest excuse. Take them or admit ur a scared little bitch."

Let us know whose side you're on, in the comments down below.