42-year-old comedian Tom Segura has offered up some unsolicited advice to Jada Pinkett Smith – "Buy a F*CKIN WIG."

After the unforgettable fiasco that unfolded at Sunday night's Academy Awards, every corner of the internet has come forward with an opinion on the matter, although Segura's seems to have earned him a significant amount of backlash.

"The bitch BEEN bald," he said of the mother of two. "Jokes about it or her are FINE. It was tame AF," he continued, speaking on Rock's comparison of the Madagascar voice actress to G.I. Jane due to her shaved head, which also happens to be related to a medical condition.

"You super sensitive about it? Buy a F*CKIN WIG," Segura advised Jada, who was filmed clearly rolling her eyes in annoyance following the comedian's questionable comment at the Oscars.

After being hit with countless haters defending the Red Table Talk host, Segura shared another tweet. "Lots of sensitive folks in my mentions," he wrote. "I'd like to remind you all to suck my d*ck. It's a little sensitive too."

Hours later, he delivered another video of him hopping off a plane in New York. "Just landed in NYC you dusty bald-headed bitches! See you at the shows with a [fire] surprise #StaySeated."

Other famous faces who have been hit with criticism over their comments on Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation include Jim Gaffigan – who compared the King Richard actor to Donald Trump – and Judd Apatow. Read what they had to say about the incident here, and let us know what you think about Tom Segura's advice for Jada Pinkett Smith in the comments.