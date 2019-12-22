Earlier this month, Will Smith revealed that, after finishing an entire movie together (Spies in Disguise), he and his co-star Tom Holland had never officially met until the two did an escape room together, earlier that day. Now, the two have released the footage from that encounter and it makes for an entertaining eleven-minutes.

According to Entertainment Weekly, on the red carpet, Holland commented on the day saying, “I think Will got the majority of the clues. I was more like the hype-man in the situation. I was like encouraging him. I’ve never actually escaped an escape room so the secret of escaping an escape room is do it with Will Smith because he’s really good at it.”

Holland and Smith spend the opening minutes talking about their respective characters in the film. Holland plays a super smart scientist named Walter Beckett. "I found it tough because, obviously, my character is super smart, and I'm an actor, so I'm clearly not that smart-- didn't ever go to school," says Holland. "I had no idea what was going on."

Smith plays a spy who goes undercover as a pigeon and jokes "I did a lot of bird studies. I'm not one of those actors who thinks I can just come off the street and play a pigeon."

Spies in Disguise hits theaters on December 25th.