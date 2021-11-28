Tom Ford shared mixed opinions on Ridley Scott's newest film, House of Gucci. The crime drama follows the Gucci family throughout their rise. Ford, who has previously served as the creative director at Gucci, is portrayed by actor Reeve Carney in the film.

"The film is… well, I'm still not quite sure what it is exactly, but somehow I felt as though I had lived through a hurricane when I left the theater," he writes in a piece published by Air Mail. "Was it a farce or a gripping tale of greed? I often laughed out loud, but was I supposed to?"



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Ford admits that his response is certainly biased, having worked alongside Maurizio Gucci, and been interviewed for the book of which the film is based, 2001's The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden.

"I was deeply sad for several days after watching House of Gucci, a reaction that I think only those of us who knew the players and the play will feel," Ford writes. "It was hard for me to see the humor and camp in something that was so bloody. In real life, none of it was camp."

