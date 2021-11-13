Legendary director Ridley Scott blasted superhero movies during a new interview with Deadline, calling the genre "boring as shit." Scott is currently promoting his two newest films, the upcoming House of Gucci, and his recently released, The Last Duel.

The topic of superhero films was brought up by Scott during a question about Kubrick’s approach to Napoleon.

"Almost always, the best films are driven by the characters, and we’ll come to superheroes after this if you want, because I’ll crush it. I’ll fucking crush it. They’re fucking boring as shit."



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

When asked for his main issue with them, Scott explained that he's proven that great superhero movies can be made by releasing Alien, Gladiator, and Blade Runner.

"Their scripts are not any fucking good. I think I’ve done three great scripted superhero movies. One would be Alien with Sigourney Weaver. One would be fucking Gladiator, and one would be Harrison Ford…"

He continued: "They’re superhero movies. So, why don’t the superhero movies have better stories? Sorry. I got off the rail, but I mean, c’mon. They’re mostly saved by special effects, and that’s becoming boring for everyone who works with special effects, if you’ve got the money."

Martin Scorsese has previously come under fire for saying Marvel films aren't cinema.

