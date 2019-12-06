This season has been an interesting one for the New England Patriots. At 10-2, they are tied for one of the best records in the entire NFL but have been struggling on the offensive side of the ball. Tom Brady has been having a hard time over the last few games and it has started to impact the Patriots' results. With that being said, there are now questions surrounding Brady's future and whether or not he will still be a member of the Patriots as of next season.

In an interview with Karen Guregian of Boston Herald.com, Brady's father spoke about his son's tenure with the Patriots and whether or not it would last any longer. As he explains, it's really up to the likes of Bill Belichick who never tells people what he plans on doing.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

"You know, I don't know. It's hard for me to envision him playing somewhere else. He wants to play. But ultimately, it's Bill's decision," Brady Sr. said. "Nobody really knows. Bill doesn't tip his hand. There's just been insinuations here and there. This is really kind of between those two. They got to decide what they want. If Bill says he doesn't want Tommy, and Tommy wants to play, well, Joe Montana went to Kansas City … just because Bill decides he wants to move on, that won't dictate Tommy's future. I'm sure there are a few other teams in the league that would want him."

If the Patriots win the Super Bowl this season, it will be a lot harder for the Patriots to part ways with Brady. If they somehow lose out in the first round, perhaps there will be some credence to the rumors. Either way, this could certainly prove to be an interesting saga.