Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a tremendous start to the NFL season, although, in recent weeks, they have faltered at times. Brady is starting to look a bit mortal, but this is something we have seen in seasons past. Brady's teams make us think he has fallen off the proverbial cliff, but then he comes back in the playoffs and shows us how great he is.

Yesterday, however, the Bucs lost to a weak Washington Football Team squad by a score of 29-19. Brady threw two early interceptions and while he ended up with two touchdowns later in the game, it simply wasn't enough as the Bucs lost the game in a disappointing fashion.

As you can imagine, Brady was quite upset after the game as he had no interest when it came to talking with the media. He told reporters to "make it quick" and then proceeded to give very short answers, according to TMZ Sports. Brady only answered a total of three questions and then eventually dipped out, causing some confusion amongst the press.

With this loss, the Buccaneers are now 6-3 this season, which is still good enough for first in the NFC South. If the Buccaneers want to repeat their championship ways, however, they will need to tighten up on both sides of the ball.

[Via]