With seven Super Bowls to his name, it is impossible to deny that Tom Brady is the greatest player in the entire history of the NFL. At this point, everyone knows what Brady is capable of, and now that he is entering his 23rd season, there is this feeling that he can still be good enough to win the Super Bowl.

Ever since coming out of retirement, Brady has seemingly made it apparent that he will play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite this, there are various rumors circulating that claim Brady is trying to get to the Miami Dolphins. Many of these rumors have been debunked, however, they are still sort of prevalent.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

With that in mind, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked about the rumors this morning, and as you can imagine, he was a bit perplexed. McDaniel is known for having a very laid-back attitude towards both life and football, so when he was asked about Brady, he couldn't help but laugh. As he explained via Ari Meirov, any reports of Brady coming to Miami are "fake news."

Hopefully, this finally puts the rumors to rest. After all, Brady has recruited guys to come and play for the Buccaneers, so it would make no sense for him to go out and bail on his teammates.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the NFL.