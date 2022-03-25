Tom Brady is the greatest player in the history of the NFL, and after telling everyone that he would be retiring from football, he has decided to return. Of course, fans are fully expecting him to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, especially since that is the team he is under contract with. Despite this, there are now rumors that he is trying to orchestrate a trade to the Miami Dolphins.

On the Merloni & Fauria show, there was a report that Brady is serious about joining the Dolphins and that he may even get ownership in the team if he goes there. Not to mention, with Tyreek Hill joining the Dolphins, Brady would have some exceptional weaponry at his disposal.

With these rumors blowing up, Jeff Howe - a reporter from The Athletic - contacted his sources, only to find out that these rumors were completely false. In fact, Brady is still trying to recruit players to Tampa Bay, which is a pretty good indication that he plans on staying in the city, for at least one more season.

There has already been a ton of quarterback movement in the offseason, and it seems pretty unlikely that there will be any more, except for maybe Baker Mayfield. Regardless, check back with HNHH as we will continue to bring you updates from the NFL world.