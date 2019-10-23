Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are two entities that go hand in hand with one another. Brady has been playing with the Patriots for 20 years now and has won six Super Bowls with them. He is 42 years old right now and doesn't show any signs of slowing down right now. The Pats are 7-0 on the season and have been obliterating the competition left and right. Despite this, some analysts like Adam Schefter, believe Brady is going to leave the team in the offseason.

In an interview with WEEI Radio, Brady was quick to dispell these rumors and deflected by claiming just how much he loves the opportunity to play for the Patriots.

“For me, it’s been good because I am just taking it day-by-day and I am enjoying what I have," Brady said. "I don’t know what the future holds and the great part is for me, football at this point is all borrowed time. I never expected to play 20 years and I am playing on a great team and it’s just been an incredible 20 years of my life. To play for Mr. Kraft, and Jonathan and the Kraft family and for Coach Belichick and to have so much success is a dream come true."

There really is no reason for Brady to want to leave as his team is eyeing an undefeated season and are the frontrunners to win yet another Super Bowl. You won't be getting rid of him that easily.