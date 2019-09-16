When Antonio Brown was signed by the New England Patriots, fans throughout the NFL had a bit of a meltdown as they were highly annoyed at the idea of a team like the Patriots becoming even more of a powerhouse. Brown is one of the best wide receivers in the league and makes the Patriots even more of an offensive juggernaut than they already are. Having said that, fans were curious to see how Brown would play with the team as he took to the field for his first-ever game with the franchise.

Luckily for Brown and company, the team was playing the Miami Dolphins who are an absolute disaster this season. The Patriots won the game with ease by a score of 43-0 and Brown finished the match with four receptions and 56 yards. He also scored a touchdown which saw him catch a perfectly thrown ball by Tom Brady. After the game, Brady told Ryan Hannable of WEEI what he thought about Brown's performance.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

“It was a good start,” Brady said. “I was just trying to find an open guy and he was snapping off some routes and did a good job. It was good to find him.”

Brown is currently being investigated on sexual assault allegations so time will tell whether or not he will be able to continue playing with the team. If he remains on the roster, there is no denying what he will be able to accomplish with that squad.