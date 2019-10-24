Tom Brady is 42 years old and when you're an athlete who is getting up there in age, there are always rumblings about when you may or may not retire from your sport. Brady is showing no signs of slowing down and with the Patriots at a record of 7-0, it's easy to see that there is no reason for him to retire right now. Interestingly, over the weekend, Adam Schefter of ESPN made the assertion that Brady could be leaving New England. Just yesterday, Brady made sure to address those rumors and reiterated how much he loves the franchise.

On Get Up! this morning, Schefter doubled down on his take from the weekend, saying Brady's most likely option is that he leaves the team this summer.

“There are three options,” Schefter said. “He’s either staying in New England, he’s retiring or he’s going to go play somewhere else. I would think of those three, that staying in New England — to me — would seem like the least likely option of the three, but we’ll see.”

The panelists seemed to be shocked by Schefter's take here but he does make some good points. There have been rumblings of a rift between Brady and coach Bill Belichick so perhaps this could come to fruition.