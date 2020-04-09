Tom Brady and the New England Patriots paired up for one of the greatest dynasties in sports history. Over the span of 20 years, they were able to win six Super Bowls while making it to nine title games. Needless to say, Brady is one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL and continues to be regarded as such. Recently, Brady made the shocking decision to leave New England and move on to play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He recently got the chance to go on The Howard Stern Show, where he spoke to the legendary radio host about a plethora of topics. One of the topics was Brady's decision to leave New England and when he knew he wanted a change. As Brady describes, the restructuring of his contract last offseason was his sign that he wanted a change of scenery.

“I probably knew before the start of last season that it was my last year,” Brady said. “Before last off-season, I had a contract that I restructured, and then basically, from my standpoint, I knew that at the end of the year I was going to become a free agent for the first time in my career.”

Brady went on to talk about how he went to owner Robert Kraft's home to say goodbye and that he called coach Bill Belichick at the same time. While they might not be together anymore, there is no denying that stranglehold they had on the sport for two decades.