Tom Brady spent 20 years with the New England Patriots and during that time, he won six Super Bowl titles. He is easily the most accomplished athlete in the history of the NFL, and when all is said and done, he will make the Hall of Fame in short order. Now, Brady is a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he is enjoying just as much success with them as he did in New England. After winning his seventh title last season, Brady has truly done it all, and this season, he is gunning for yet another chance at glory.

Tonight, Brady will get to go up against the New England Patriots in Foxborough for the first time since leaving the franchise. It is a matchup that his fans have been waiting for, and as it turns out, Brady himself is excited as well.

Harry How/Getty Images

Yesterday, Brady unleashed a hype video regarding the game, although today, he is doing the same thing, except with a bit of a twist. As you can see in the clip below, we get some real-life clips of Brady and his former Patriots teammates. Throughout the montage, Brady is shown winning title after title while reliving his greatest moments with one of the winningest teams in the history of the NFL.

This is going to be a bittersweet moment for all parties involved, and we can't wait to see how it turns out when the game begins at 8:20 PM EST time tonight. Let us know your predictions for the game, in the comments below.