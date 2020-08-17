Tom Brady will most likely go down as the greatest quarterback of all-time, however, that hasn't stopped people from doubting his abilities. At his age, it's easy to write him off as washed up, although he has proven time and time again that he is, indeed, capable of getting big results out on the field. Now, Brady will have his toughest test ahead of him as he looks to play his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With the season just a few weeks away, Brady spoke to NFL reporter Peter King about the challenges he is about to face and how he feels in terms of his health. As Brady explained, he feels like he is in the best shape of his life, and is ready to help get this Bucs team to the playoffs.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Per Brady:

“I feel really good. I think my arm is strong and is good and is as in-shape as it has ever been. I think every offense demands some different things, and everybody has a different belief on how to move the ball downfield and score points. Again, being in one place and you have that familiarity, which is why I think continuity in the NFL is so important.

Brady hasn't had this many receiver options in quite some time, so there is a good chance he will be able to bounce back after a disappointing end to last season. Either way, it's going to be fun to watch.

