When Tom Brady entered the NFL 20 years ago, not many scouts expected him to be so good. In the end, Brady was able to prove all of the doubters wrong as he went on to win six Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots. Just a few months ago, Brady opted to change up the path of his career as he decided to leave New England and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not many people expected him to go to Florida, but alas, here we are.

Today is the day Bucs fans have been waiting for as Brady and his new team will be taking on the New Orleans Saints in what will be an NFC South matchup. Prior to this game, Brady took to Twitter where he unleashed an epic hype video that will certainly have Bucs fans excited for what they are about to witness today.

Some pundits believe the Bucs are good enough to make a deep playoff run this year, although this will depend on whether or not Brady can still play at a high level at 43 years old. At his age, nothing is guaranteed, and the Bucs will need a massive team effort.

