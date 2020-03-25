In one of the most shocking moves during the NFL offseason, Tom Brady announced that he would be leaving the New England Patriots and signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The move marks an end to his storied run as the centerpiece for the Patriots and their multiple championship runs. Viewed as one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the game, Brady's next career chapter is already pretty entertaining to keep track of. His team is filling out nicely with the Bucs reportedly re-signing star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh today and already, TB is thinking of potential catchphrases he can hawk.



Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Now that he's with a new team, Tom Brady is working on securing some brand new money-making phrases, including one that the Buccaneers used in a promotional package welcoming him to the team. According to the Los Angeles Times, the quarterback has applied for a trademark of "TB X TB," looking to lock it down as soon as he legally can. Once that's complete, you can expect t-shirts and more merchandise to fly off the shelves in Tampa Bay.

The next season of NFL is shaping up to be a riveting one, if it actually takes place as planned. The coronavirus outbreak has shut everything down temporarily but, by the time of the season opener, things are hopefully back to normal.

