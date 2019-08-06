It looks like Tom Brady & Gesele Bundchen are looking to sell their Boston mansion. According to TMZ, the power couple just put their Massachusetts house on the market for $39.5 million dollars.

The 14,000 square foot mansion is located on over 5 acres of land just feet from one of the nicest golf courses in the state in the Brookline Country Club. The 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom pad consists of a rec room, gym, wine room, movie theatre, spa, and an outdoor organic herb/vegetable garden. And to add to that, it even features a guest house and a high-security safe to keep Tom’s six precious rings out of harm’s way as well.

The reason for the home’s sale is unknown, but reports say Brady and Gisele are currently house hunting for new places to live in both Connecticut and New Jersey.

This news comes just days after learning that TB12 signed a contract extension with the Patriots for another 2 years. So who knows if Brady will be playing for a few more years or if this sale of house is a sign of retirement nearing, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted once any news or announcement is made.

Update: Brady's mansion was briefly listed for sale on Zillow early Tuesday morning, but has since been switched to "off the market." That doesn't seem to change a thing in terms of the pad being for sale, but likely means TB12 is just looking for serious, private buyers only.

