TOKiMONSTA Shares "One Day" Track With Bibi Bourelly & Jean Deaux

Milca P.
February 23, 2020 01:59
TOKiMONSTA drops off new "One Day" track.


In her latest outing, TOKiMONSTA has tapped the vocals of Bibi Bourelly and Jean Deaux for her newest "One Day" selection. The new cut follows up on her last "Fried For The Night" track featuring EARTHGANG.

This time around, the new selection highlights the three women's personal journey while attached to an accompanying clip directed by Jordan Bahat as TOKiMONSTA's Korean heritage is celebrated at the Tenri Dojo where a fictional Taekwondo class takes place.

“Buried deep inside us is the will to overcome the most difficult hardships. As women, Bibi, Jean Deaux, and I know how strong you have to be to push forward when no one believes in you," says the superproducer of the new song. "'One Day' is dedicated to every person of every creed feeling life’s hardships, but not losing themselves to it. Our drive and our determination will guide us to the faint light at the end of the tunnel.”

Quotable Lyrics

The boys think that I'm too good and they think I'm too hard
Just 'cause I cry in my room don't mean I don't cry at all
I've never been into playin' the victim
I've never been into rehab
Just another princess in someone else's kingdom

