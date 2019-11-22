People have been wondering whether a sequel for Joker would arrive in the future following its massive debut earlier this month. Now, it might be too soon to determine whether this is possible but it seemed damn-near confirmed earlier this week. Reports emerged claiming that Todd Phillips not only confirmed a sequel to the DC character's origin story but also, that he would be directing another DC superhero origin story. A day later, another report emerged claiming that was a lie.

Todd Phillips has now responded to both reports and it appears as though there isn't a sequel lined up. There is still hope, though. He admitted that the initial report from The Hollywood Reporter "jumped the gun" regarding the situation but he didn't deny that it could happen. "I can honestly say to you there was no meeting that ever happened on October 7 where I marched in," he told IndieWire. "First of all, if you know me and my career, that's not my style... I'm not the kind of guy who goes marching in saying I want these 40 titles. I just don't have the energy."

However, he did share that the idea of a sequel floated around as early as the second week of filming. He admitted, "There's not a contract for us to even write a sequel."

"Will that happen?" he said. "Again, I just think the article was anticipatory at best."