TM88, Wiz Khalifa & Roy Woods Light Up On "So High"

Wiz Khalifa has become, let's face it, synonymous with the act of smoking marijuana. As such, the rapper turned mixed martial artist will forever have a muse fueling his creativity, even if it does occasionally feel a little overdone by the point. Still, as the saying goes -- write what you know, and you can't knock Wiz for keeping his head in the proverbial cloud. On the aptly titled "So High," he connects with orchestrator TM88 and Roy Woods for a spacey new drop, brief though it may ultimately be.

Off top, Roy Woods sets the tone with a passionate and autotune-drenched melodic verse before passing the mic and/or blunt to Wiz Khalifa, who wastes little time in making his presence felt. "Since I was young I knew that my day would come," boasts Wiz, sliding over TM88's icy production. "I don't drive the car today unless it's my favorite one." When it comes to Khalifa's bars, flexes are to be expected -- and considering the brief runtime of "So High" as a whole, it's truly impressive to see how many he can fit into a single verse.

Check out the latest drop from TM88, who continues to explore new vibes with every new release, right here. Keep an eye out for more music to come from the beloved super-producer, and be sure to revisit another one of his recent singles in the Rich The Kid, Ty Dolla $ign, and 2 Chainz-assisted "Breakin U Off."

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Just watched a movie 'bout a foreign whip

Went to the club to get a foreign bitch

If she ain't hustlin', she borin'

I'm wantin' cake since I was born