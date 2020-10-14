TM88 & Rich The Kid Tap 2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign, & Southside For "Breakin' U Off"

The 808 Mafia has returned with a stacked collaboration that came as a surprise in the middle of the week. Famed producers TM88 and Southside have been hard at work during this pandemic, and the pair of hitmakers have popped up with production credits on "Breakin' U Off," a track from TM88 and Rich The Kid that features looks from 2 Chainz, Southside, and Ty Dolla $ign.

While Ty Dolla holds down the chorus, both 2 Chainz and Rich boast freely about securing—and spending—the bag, as well as drop a few bars about women who capture their attention. TM88 and Southside have crafted beats and collaborated with the likes of Future, Moneybagg Yo, MadeinTYO, and many others. It's unclear if "Breakin' U Off" will be added to a forthcoming project, but we'll keep you updated as news is revealed in the future.

Quotable Lyrics

All broke hit a lick (Broke)

I f*ck her, she tell you she's celibate (She' celibate)

I won't buy a b*tch a ring, she wanna f*ck for Celine (Celine)

I sell a b*tch a dream (Huh), bend her over, break her spleen (Break)

She want Chanel, the double CC (Woo)

I took the lil' b*tch to McDonalds to eat