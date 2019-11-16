It was back in 1986 when the classic musical Little Shop of Horrors first captivated audiences. Throughout the film, there were segments that showed two recognizable faces: Tisha Cambell and Tichina Arnold. The co-stars would become friends who later starred alongside each other in the hit television show Martin, and with decades of friendship under their belt, it seems fitting that they take to the stage to host the 2019 South Train Awards just one more time.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The ceremony is set to take place at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas live this Sunday, so Tisha and Tichina dressed up in full-on showgirl garb and tackled some heavy questions about R&B. They got the correct answer to the question of who hosted the first-ever Soul Train Awards but didn't quite measure up when it came to guessing who hasn't been bestowed the same honor.

It was a funny moment when they were asked which singer "dubbed himself the King of R&B" because they didn't hesitate to say Jacquees's name. Unless you've been majorly been keeping up with the Soul Train Awards over the years some of these questions can prove to be a tad difficult, but others are right up your alley if you're a die-hard fan of the genre. Check out the video and let us know if you aced the quiz.